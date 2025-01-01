About this product
Sherbanger is an indica hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Sherbet & Headbanger strains. If you’re after a super heavy bud with an insanely delicious flavor, you’ve found it with this gorgeous gal. Sherbanger brings on hard-hitting effects and a super high potency level with each and every toke, all wrapped up with a mouthwatering flavor. Like its celebrity parents, Sherbanger packs a sweet and sour creamy citrus flavor with hints of spicy herbs and fresh fruity blueberry gelato. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity gelato overtone accented by spicy diesel and a punch of sour citrusy herbs. The Sherbanger packs a head-spinning high that will leave you flying for hours and hours on end. It starts with a subtle boost of the spirits, filling your mind with a happiness that leaves you with no room for negative or racing thoughts. This heady happiness will have you feeling unfocused and slightly sleepy sometimes. A soothing body high accompanies this cerebral lift, filling you with a sense of calm that has you kicked back and pain-free for hours on end. Sherbanger is often chosen to help with mood swings or depression, pain, headaches or migraines and nausea.
About this product
About this brand
Natural Dragonfly Wellness
Natural Dragonfly Wellness is your neighborhood destination for relaxation and quality hemp-derived products. Visit our Neptune Beach lounge to sip, connect, and enjoy community events, or shop our online storefront for convenient, lab-tested selections delivered right to your door.
