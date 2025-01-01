Sherbanger is an indica hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Sherbet & Headbanger strains. If you’re after a super heavy bud with an insanely delicious flavor, you’ve found it with this gorgeous gal. Sherbanger brings on hard-hitting effects and a super high potency level with each and every toke, all wrapped up with a mouthwatering flavor. Like its celebrity parents, Sherbanger packs a sweet and sour creamy citrus flavor with hints of spicy herbs and fresh fruity blueberry gelato. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity gelato overtone accented by spicy diesel and a punch of sour citrusy herbs. The Sherbanger packs a head-spinning high that will leave you flying for hours and hours on end. It starts with a subtle boost of the spirits, filling your mind with a happiness that leaves you with no room for negative or racing thoughts. This heady happiness will have you feeling unfocused and slightly sleepy sometimes. A soothing body high accompanies this cerebral lift, filling you with a sense of calm that has you kicked back and pain-free for hours on end. Sherbanger is often chosen to help with mood swings or depression, pain, headaches or migraines and nausea.

