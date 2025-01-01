Diamond dabs are one of the most potent cannabis products available. Although not inherently psychotropic, it only takes a little heat to transmute these miniature crystals into THC—the component of cannabis responsible for the high. Diamonds are relatively new to the world of cannabis. They rank up there with other high-potency extracts!
Diamond dabs are one of the most potent cannabis products available. Although not inherently psychotropic, it only takes a little heat to transmute these miniature crystals into THC—the component of cannabis responsible for the high. Diamonds are relatively new to the world of cannabis. They rank up there with other high-potency extracts!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Natural Dragonfly Wellness is your neighborhood destination for relaxation and quality hemp-derived products. Visit our Neptune Beach lounge to sip, connect, and enjoy community events, or shop our online storefront for convenient, lab-tested selections delivered right to your door.