Venom Runtz is an indica hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Runtz & Venom OG strains. Venom Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Venom Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Venom Runtz high expands, you’ll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep. Venom Runtz is often said to be perfect for helping with insomnia, pain, appetite loss or nausea and stress or anxiety.

