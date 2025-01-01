Venom Runtz is an indica hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Runtz & Venom OG strains. Venom Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Venom Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Venom Runtz high expands, you’ll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep. Venom Runtz is often said to be perfect for helping with insomnia, pain, appetite loss or nausea and stress or anxiety.
Venom Runtz is an indica hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Runtz & Venom OG strains. Venom Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Venom Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Venom Runtz high expands, you’ll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep. Venom Runtz is often said to be perfect for helping with insomnia, pain, appetite loss or nausea and stress or anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Natural Dragonfly Wellness is your neighborhood destination for relaxation and quality hemp-derived products. Visit our Neptune Beach lounge to sip, connect, and enjoy community events, or shop our online storefront for convenient, lab-tested selections delivered right to your door.