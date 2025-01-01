USE THE PROMO CODE LEAFLY15 AT CHECKOUT FOR 15% OFF!



Wonder Bread is a sativa hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Great White Shark & Lamb’s Bread strains. Named with a playful nod to the iconic sandwich bread brand, Wonder Bread offers a truly wonderous high and delightful flavor that can have you feeling prone to overindulging at times. The Wonder Bread high will hit you quickly, activating your mind with a bright burst of energy that leaves you free to get focused or creative, whatever is on your to-do list for the day. This energy will soon begin to ebb and flow throughout the rest of your body, allowing you to get on your feet and get moving if you need to. Wonder Bread is often chosen to help with fatigue, depression or mood swings, stress or anxiety and pain. This bud has a sweet and sour citrusy lemon butter flavor with a fresh herbal exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a lemony pepper overtone accented by buttery cinnamon cookies.