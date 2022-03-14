About this strain
Larry Bird, also known a "Larry Bird Kush" and "The Great White Hope," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Larry Bird effects are uplifting and heady, making it an ideal strain for mid-day use. This strain has a sweet aroma of grape and tang that will remind you of Grape Crush soda. Growers say Larry Bird comes in adeep purple shade and features dense layers of thrichomes.
Larry Bird effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
15% of people say it helps with inflammation
