Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
