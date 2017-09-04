About this strain
Blue Steel by Exotic Genetix is an indica-dominant strain with fruit-forward flavors. Created by crossing the pungent OG Blueberry and The Cube, a Starfighter F3 phenotype bred in-house, Exotic Genetix has outdone itself with this subtly sedative crowd-pleaser. The flavor and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost mood and appetite while promoting a creative headspace.
Blue Steel effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
