For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
