For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
