About this strain
This breeding project by Amsterdam Genetics crosses AK-47 with OG Kush to create a highly potent strain with legendary parents. People can expect tasty earth and spicy flavors accompanied by wood and coffee notes. AK-OG Kush may put you deep into relaxation, making it nearly impossible to leave the seat for hours.
AK-OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
