AK 47 has a powerful and fruity scent, and is simple to cultivate, causing it to be one of the most popular strains to cultivate. The aroma is a mixture of berry fruit, diesel drain, and diesel petroleum. It is recognized to be remarkably constant, churning out dependable outcomes each and every yield.

AK-47 is of average height, making it suitable for indoor cultivation. It’s overpowering, strong scent as it is notorious for its incredibly robust vigor and powerful aroma. Growers must take added care for scent regulation when cultivating. AK-47 grows well in both outdoor and indoor locations.

It has an odd, individual flavour; sugary and stale with a trace of pine. It has been placed as one of the most eminent modern strains in the world. They yield solid buds with a small number of leaves that glow with a layer of resin crystals.

AK 47 has an indoor harvest of 525 to 575 grams and an outdoor harvest of 600 to 650 grams per plant dried. The budding time period is between eight and nine weeks. The inside stature for this strain is from 80 cm to 140 cm. The outside stature is to a certain degree larger with a minimum of 130 cm to 170 cm. The best outside yield time period is in the start of October.

Our commitment to quality as your trusted source for premium cannabis seeds is second to none.

Natural Harvest is a premier provider of high-quality cannabis seeds and genetics, dedicated to revolutionizing the cannabis industry with innovative breeding techniques and sustainable practices. Based in Minnesota, Natural Harvest combines a passion for cannabis cultivation with a commitment to excellence, offering a diverse range of premium seeds that cater to both novice and experienced growers.

Our Mission
At Natural Harvest, our mission is to empower cannabis growers by providing them with superior seeds that yield robust plants and potent harvests. We believe in the transformative power of cannabis and strive to enhance its accessibility and quality through our cutting-edge genetics and sustainable cultivation methods.

Our Products
Natural Harvest offers a wide variety of cannabis seeds, including:

Feminized Seeds: Ensuring growers get the maximum yield from every plant by producing only female plants.

Autoflowering Seeds: Ideal for growers looking for quick and easy cultivation cycles with automatic flowering based on age rather than light cycle.

Regular Seeds: Offering the traditional breeding option with a mix of male and female plants for those interested in creating their own strains.

Specialty Strains: Unique and carefully bred strains that showcase the best in flavor, potency, and yield.
Our Commitment to Quality

Quality is at the heart of everything we do at Natural Harvest. Our seeds undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards of germination, genetic stability, and purity. We work with expert breeders and use advanced techniques to produce seeds that deliver exceptional results.

Sustainability and Innovation
Natural Harvest is committed to sustainable cultivation practices that minimize environmental impact. We incorporate eco-friendly methods and continually seek ways to improve our processes. Our innovative breeding programs focus on creating strains that are not only potent and flavorful but also resilient and adaptable to various growing conditions.

Education and Community
We believe that knowledge is key to successful cannabis cultivation. Natural Harvest offers educational resources, workshops, and community events to support growers of all levels. By sharing our expertise, we aim to foster a community of informed and empowered cultivators.

Our Vision
Looking ahead, Natural Harvest envisions a future where high-quality cannabis is accessible to all and grown sustainably. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cannabis genetics, ensuring that our products consistently set new standards in the industry.

Connect with Us
Natural Harvest is more than just a seed provider; we are a partner in your growing journey. Connect with us on social media, visit our website, or join us at one of our community events to learn more about our products and initiatives. Together, we can cultivate excellence.

Natural Harvest stands at the forefront of the cannabis seed and genetics industry, driven by a passion for quality, innovation, and sustainability. Whether you are a home grower or a commercial cultivator, Natural Harvest is your trusted source for the best cannabis seeds on the market.

