Nature's Chemistry
GMO Zkittlez
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
13% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!