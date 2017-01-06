About this strain
Cannalope Kush, also known as "Cantaloupe Kush" and "Canalope," is a hybrid marijuana strain from DNA Genetics. Cannalope Kush mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This fruity strain delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannalope Kush to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue.
Cannalope Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nature's Grace and Wellness
Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois.
Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors.
Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”).
In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.
