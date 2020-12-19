Honey Bun is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Honey Bun is named after the beloved classic treat because of its extremely sweet and tasty flavors. Smoking this strain will give you an instantaneous high that is happy and uplifting. You'll also experience some tingling from this strain as it begins to relax your body from head to toe. The creamy and sweet flavor profile of Honey Bun tastes just like a honey glazed donut and will leave you wanting more. However, it's important to take it slow because this strain is known to be extermely potent. Honey Bun buds are gorgeous with bright green and yellow colors underscored by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to anxiety and stress.