About this product
Nature’s Grace and Wellness is proud to be an independent, family-owned, operated cannabis farm in West Central Illinois. Agriculture runs deep in their family as fifth-generation farmers. We appreciate every opportunity to make high-quality and high-value products for our Illinois patients and users. So when the opportunity came to partner with Margo Price, a native of Western Illinois, we were delighted to see what our collaboration could produce. It’s not every day a Grammy-nominated and Billboard charting artist is willing to partner with our farm family!
About this brand
Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors.
Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”).
In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.