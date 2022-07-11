Much like fresh veggies, live concentrates are packed with all of the initial, beneficial compounds that nature has to offer. Our live products begin with high-quality live flower that is carefully harvested and immediately frozen to preserve the delicate terpenes of the live plant in its most majestic state. This ensures the full terpene profile present in the live plant is carried through to the end product. The natural compounds in this raw plant material are continually preserved through our precise extraction processes. The result is a more complex terpene profile with distinct flavors and aromas that are beyond any other cannabis product you have experienced. The synergistic combination of the natural terpenes and cannabinoids makes for a consistently clean, intense effect that is beneficial to all patients and consumers.