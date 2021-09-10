About this product
strain was too good to discard. The earthy tones, hints of vanilla, and an underlying tone of spice deliver great
results time after time. You can expect to feel relaxed and easygoing while maintaining focus for daily tasks. You
should expect the possibility of some cozy couch time. With Limonene, Beta-Myrcene, and Alpha-Pinene being the
prominent terpenes, this strain is sure to be one of your favorites when needing to unwind.
About this strain
Mystery Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be made from an unknown cross of Girl Scout Cookies. This heavy-hitting strain is shrouded in mystery yet beloved for its potent effects. With a THC level of 19%, Mystery Cookies will make you feel instantly chilled out, relaxed, and content. It's an easygoing strain, but when consumed in large doses it may tether you to your sofa. In terms of flavor, you can expect earthy and piney notes with warm and spicy undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Mystery Cookies to relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into small and dense budlets with light green foliage and small orange hairs. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Mystery Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors.
Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”).
In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.