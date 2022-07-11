Our Live Diamonds + Sauce are a peak example of purity and clarity in cannabis. These breathtaking crystals are mined through an intricate process that our extraction team has perfected. The result is a THCA rich crystal that resembles the clarity of a gem. The diamonds are then saturated with a live terpene sauce that is true to the diamond strain. The sauce adds strain-specific terpenes that highlight the aroma and flavor for an extraordinary dab experience.
