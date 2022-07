For an out-of-this-world experience that the most accomplished user can appreciate ...you are invited to take a walk on the Moon. To be blunt, these will really make you fly.



Skywalker is a heavy indica hybrid; a cross between the strains: Blueberry and Mazar I Sharif. Skywalker’s earthy sweet aroma will leave patients satisfied when it takes them to another universe, as promised by its name. Body effects and heavily sedative qualities make Skywalker a great option for patients experiencing pain or insomnia. Skywalker’s beneficial qualities have been used to treat neuropathic pain, severe body pains, appetite problems, and sleep deprivation.