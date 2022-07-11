The Funnies Gummies are popping with the intense flavors you've been looking for in a cannabis gummy. Soft and slightly chewy texture with a sweet sugar exterior will surprise and delight your senses in a unique and enjoyable experience. Our purely natural flavors are expertly formulated with clarity of taste for a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that you will only find with The Funnies. Do you appreciate the simple pleasures in life? Like the first bite into a perfectly ripened summertime peach? You know that simple is never boring. Purely Peachy natural flavor is formulated with the shining essence of a freshly picked peach. Take a break from the humdrum and chill with a fresh peach that will liven your spirits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.