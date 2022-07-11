You always pick the health-conscious option, so when it comes time to kick back, you opt for a serving of fruit in your beverage. Fruit infusion can make anything healthy right? We think so. Paired with the many health benefits of CBG (Cannabigerol), this tasty tangerine gummy will give you a good reason to be giddy about self-care. CBG is said to reduce inflammation, have anti-anxiety effects, relieve nerve-related pain, and even possibly help to prevent cognitive decline. It has been reported to be beneficial to those suffering from cancer, tumors, appetite loss, Glaucoma, Huntington's Disease, bacterial infections, and inflammatory bowel disease. Combined with the stress, anxiety, and pain relief that CBD offers, this gummy is a tasty way to benefit from the entourage effect.