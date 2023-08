Natures Heritage - .5g RSO Syringe 1:1 THC:CBD



Originally developed by Rick Simpson for topical application for skin cancer, RSO is a discreet and odorless cannabis concentrate used for more intense therapies. It contains all the original chlorophyll, terpenes, fats and waxes from the plant which keeps the cannabinoid ratios true.



RSO in its 'true' oil form. Intended for patients to ingest or apply topically. Can also be used for DIY edibles. Nature's Heritage RSO is a full-spectrum concentrate, purely extracted using ethanol, the result is a viscous & potent oil that is dark in color, similar to molasses.

Show more