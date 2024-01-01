Nature's Heritage live rosin is processed through a rosin press to cold cure for 3-4 weeks. This trichome and terpene rich extract is produced without solvents.
Our diverse offering of concentrates start with great genetics and a dedicated lab team. Nature's Heritage concentrates are made with hand-selected fresh flower material to produce premier, terpene & cannabinoid-rich extracts. Fire in, Fire Out.
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.
Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.