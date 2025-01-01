100% LIVE RESIN 510 CARTS



Nature’s Heritage 100% live resin, strain specific 510 carts featuring exceptional quality, taste, and aroma. We never use distillate, and you will taste, smell, and feel the difference.



Lemon Cherry Gelato is an award-winning strain that is deeply relaxing, creative, and uplifting all at the same time. Open the jar to be greeted by beautiful buds with amber hairs and a dreamy coating of crystally trichomes. This cultivar smells of citrus, berries, and a hint of earthly pine, with a flavor profile of sour lemons, rich cherries, and sweet berries. A fun and flavorful high that’s testing at 30%, Lemon Cherry Gelato is a potent connoisseur crowd-pleaser.

