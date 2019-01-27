Loading…
Logo for the brand Nature's Heritage

Nature's Heritage

Mandarin Zkittlez

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Mandarin Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Eye pressure
20% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
