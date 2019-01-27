Nature's Heritage
Mandarin Zkittlez
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Mandarin Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Eye pressure
20% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!