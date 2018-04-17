Mimosa

by Nature's Heritage
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Slay the day like Buffy slays vampires with mimosa by Nature’s Heritage. Keep pain, and stress at bay throughout the day with this award-winning saliva-leaning hybrid. Mimosa is known(and loved) for providing energizing effects that stimulate creativity and motivation without parking anxiety. Aptly named for its sour-citrus aromatic profile, this pheno of Mimosa lives up to the hype. Balance your mood and get sh*t done with this fantastically functional and fruity strain.

Perfect for your next wake-and-bake sesh!
Genetics: Clementine x Purple Punch
Aroma: Refreshing, notes of clementines and citrus rinds, sweet, juicy grapes
Taste: an orange & tangerine fruity flavor explosion
Terpenes: Limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene
THC Range:20-26%

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

About this brand

Nature's Heritage
Curating an archive of genetics from around the world, Nature's Heritage cultivates unique strains of cannabis that capture the finest elements of the plant. Hand-crafted by our expert cultivators, we care for our plants like Mother Nature would, bringing you flower that is as fresh as nature creates. Perfectly harvested & cured, the results are a premium, potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid rich flower and concentrates.

Look into Nature. Honor your Heritage. Trust the Trees.
