Slay the day like Buffy slays vampires with mimosa by Nature’s Heritage. Keep pain, and stress at bay throughout the day with this award-winning saliva-leaning hybrid. Mimosa is known(and loved) for providing energizing effects that stimulate creativity and motivation without parking anxiety. Aptly named for its sour-citrus aromatic profile, this pheno of Mimosa lives up to the hype. Balance your mood and get sh*t done with this fantastically functional and fruity strain.



Perfect for your next wake-and-bake sesh!

Genetics: Clementine x Purple Punch

Aroma: Refreshing, notes of clementines and citrus rinds, sweet, juicy grapes

Taste: an orange & tangerine fruity flavor explosion

Terpenes: Limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene

THC Range:20-26%

read more