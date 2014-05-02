Nature's Heritage
Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Sunshine Daydream effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
