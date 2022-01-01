1 lbs bag of Nature's Living Soil Concentrate for Auto flowers is a special formulation of our living soil for autoflowering (quick life cycle plants) based on our original recipe. Perfect for amending a 5 gallon container. Simply add contents of the bag to the container, add organic potting media to 1/3 full and mix thoroughly, and then fill the rest of the container with potting media.



This is a concentrate of super soil/living soil all that needs to be added is an organic potting media such as Roots Organics, Fox Farm or Dr. Earth which is available at Home Depot and other box stores. This concentrate contains all organic ingredients including all the nutrients your plant will need from seed to harvest. Our concentrate is teeming with beneficial microorganisms and fungi designed to help develop a healthy roots system. These microorganisms form a symbiotic relationship with the roots and provide water and nutrients to the roots. The living soil will take care of most of your plants root system needs.