Hindu Kush Live Resin Vape

by Nature's
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Affectionately known as “the champagne of concentrates”, Live Resin is a full spectrum extract derived from freshly picked buds that are flash frozen just as they’re harvested. This process preserves the luscious, full flavor profile of the strain making it heavy on flavor and aromatics. Afghanistan or Pakistan Landrace. Indica.

About this strain

Picture of Hindu Kush
Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

Hindu Kush effects

885 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Nature's
Nature's
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride.

For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4