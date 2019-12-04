Nature's
About this product
This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt.. Hybrid/50. (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit) X (NYC Cherry Pie x Citral Glue).
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!