About this product

This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt.. Hybrid/50. (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit) X (NYC Cherry Pie x Citral Glue).