The basis of smokable cannabis, flower is the terpene-rich flowering part of the female marijuana plant that’s also known as bud. Super Silver Haze X Black Domina. Hybrid/Indica.
Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nature's
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride.
For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4
