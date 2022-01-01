About this product
Sticky, shiny and crumbly, Sugar Wax is a concentrate derived by butane extraction. Unlike regular wax, sugar wax is vacuumed and heat purged. This process of nucleation preserves maximum terpene content and boosts the flavor profile for a truly magnificent experience. Poison Og X Rare Darkness #1. Hybrid/50.
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride.
