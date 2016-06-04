The popularity of this mutant strain has risen exponentially since its worldwide discovery almost four decades ago when a man sailing the world made dock on the shores of Cali and found his way to the local watering hole. Here he befriended a crew and after some festivities, invited them back to his boat, "the Exodus", where he and the sailors took dubbed his strain "cheese". Before setting sail to Europe and India, the captain bestowed a plant to his new friends and sank cheesy seeds into the soils of the west coast of America. Since then this mutant strain has blessed the gardens and tents of growers that have embarked on the journey to fruit such a marvelous plant.