The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.
Double Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
251 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
