About this product
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
About this strain
Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.
Chronic Thunder effects
70 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
AZ Nectar Farms
We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.