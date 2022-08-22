About this product
Our Supercharged™ CBD Cream is an effective cream infused with the highest quality ingredients and broad spectrum hemp extract to ease tension and soreness fast. Gently massage this Supercharged™ Cream into any “hot spots” to help relieve sore and tired muscles along with other areas of discomfort. This is a must have to recover up quickly, reenergize and to keep you at the top of your game. This cream is ideal for athletes, office workers, seniors or anyone with daily aches and pains they can’t shake. Use it where it hurts for speedy, powerful relief!
FOR BEST RESULTS:
Apply generously to any area needing relief, massage area for 20 seconds for maximum absorption of the product.
Store at room temperature away from light.
MORE INFORMATION:
1000mg
Apply to area needing relief.
Organic and Responsibly Grown Hemp
Non-Psychoactive (<.3%THC)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
INGREDIENTS:
Purified Water, Mineral Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerol Monostearate GMS, Pentasyloxane, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxythenol, Fragrance, Chlorphenesin, DMDH Hydantoine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Argan Oil, Triethanolamine, Propylene Glycol
EXTERNAL USE ONLY - AVOID EYES
About this brand
Nectar Wellness Company CBD
Nectar Wellness offers a line of premium cannabis products that have exceeded industry standards through quality and innovation. Nectar’s trade secret technology creates an incomparable offering compared to competitors by providing all customers with a better experience.
Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Products eliminate the need to choose between quality and price. With out trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the benefits of our products to the customer.
Most CBD products elicit a very minimal effect. Nectar Wellness CBD products are Supercharged™ using Trade Secret IP and are infused with the highest quality proprietary blend of terpenes, CBD, natural oils and technology creating maximum results. When customers use our "Supercharged™" products, the experience is enhanced. Supercharging the molecules creates more energy at the molecular level and is a more user friendly experience to the body.
