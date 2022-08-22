Our Supercharged™ CBD Gummies offer an easy, tasty way of integrating CBD and vitamin D3 into your daily routine. The inclusion of vitamin D3 with CBD has never been more important to assist resistance to current stresses to our body in today’s world. Our CBD gummies are made using our Supercharged™ CBD from responsibly grown hemp. Our CBD Gummies are gluten free, non gmo and 100% vegan made with pectin, a plant originated gelatin. These convenient gummies are ideal for your on the go needs, easy to take at work and even work as a post workout recovery supplement.



FOR BEST RESULTS:



Consistency is key! Take daily AM/PM.

Store at room temperature away from light.



MORE INFORMATION:



Flavor: Fruit Fusion

Featuring: Mango & Mixed Berry

Packet of 10 Gummies

25mg CBD Extract per gummy

250mg CBD Extract per Packet

Non-GMO

Certified Vegan

Organic and Responsibly Grown Hemp

Non-Psychoactive (<.3%THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



INGREDIENTS:



Glucose, Sucrose, Water, Pectin, CBD, Citric Acid, Natural & Organic Flavoring, Propylene Glycol, FD&C Approved Coloring



CAUTION: CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING; ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE SUBJECT TO TESTING, PREGNANT, OR ON MEDICATION.