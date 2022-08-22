Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Oil for Pets are specially formulated to deliver calming wellness to your dog- no matter what size or breed. The best part is that you can easily administer CBD oil to your pets for fast, efficient results. Apply the CBD tincture drops directly into your pet’s mouth or add to their food or favorite snacks.



FOR BEST RESULTS:



Put half of dropper(~10mg) in dry/wet pet food at meal time. Use 1-2 times daily.

Store at room temperature away from light.

Dropper use: Gently squeeze the rubber end and release. The dropper will fill about halfway, but this indicates a "full dropper." (Oil will not fill the entire dropper.)

Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil.



MORE INFORMATION:



Flavor: Natural

600mg Pure Hemp Extract

Serving Size: 10ml (1/2 dropper)

Servings per Bottle: 60

Non-GMO

Organically Grown Hemp

Non-Psychoactive (<.3%)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



INGREDIENTS:



Certified Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes and Taste, MCT oil.



CAUTION: CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING; ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE SUBJECT TO TESTING, PREGNANT, OR ON MEDICATION.