BLUE LOTUS



Introducing Blue Lotus, the sophisticated vape flavor that blends fresh blueberry with a sweet shortcake finish. This perfect blend is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more.



INDICA



Physical effect: Sleepy and calm



Terpenes: Blueberry and Vanilla Shortcake



Directions: Remove vape cartridge from packaging. Attach onto a 510 thread battery. Inhale from mouthpiece.



About Our Vapes



Nectar Wellness eliminates the need to choose between quality and price, From the most advanced carts to the purest uncut oil and terpenes we've got you covered.



About Our Cartridge



Our premium ceramic cartridge is created with a quartz/ ceramic blended coil. This industry leading K-Coil technology is made to eliminate the possibility of harmful metals leaching into the oil from cartridge center posts without sacrificing cloud production, flavor translation or aesthetics.



About Our Oil



Our full spectrum oil and naturally derived cannabis terpenes provide a unique and more authentic vape experience. We do not use additives and our products are rigorously tested for any heavy metal contaminants or pesticides with full panel COAs for review.