BLUE LOTUS
Introducing Blue Lotus, the sophisticated vape flavor that blends fresh blueberry with a sweet shortcake finish. This perfect blend is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more.
INDICA
Physical effect: Sleepy and calm
Terpenes: Blueberry and Vanilla Shortcake
Directions: Remove vape cartridge from packaging. Attach onto a 510 thread battery. Inhale from mouthpiece.
About Our Vapes
Nectar Wellness eliminates the need to choose between quality and price, From the most advanced carts to the purest uncut oil and terpenes we've got you covered.
About Our Cartridge
Our premium ceramic cartridge is created with a quartz/ ceramic blended coil. This industry leading K-Coil technology is made to eliminate the possibility of harmful metals leaching into the oil from cartridge center posts without sacrificing cloud production, flavor translation or aesthetics.
About Our Oil
Our full spectrum oil and naturally derived cannabis terpenes provide a unique and more authentic vape experience. We do not use additives and our products are rigorously tested for any heavy metal contaminants or pesticides with full panel COAs for review.
About this brand
Nectar Wellness Company
Our technology brings your cannabis experience to a new level! With our trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the bioavailability (absorption) of natural cannabis compounds which creates an accelerated, longer lasting and smoother experience. We have developed amazing products with top of the line hardware and natural ingredients that always ensure safety and satisfaction. You can count on Nectar Wellness to take your experience a step further, always exceeding your expectations!