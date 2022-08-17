GOLDEN TRIANGLE



Take a vacation without ever leaving your home with the Golden Triangle strain. This tropical flavor is inspired by Sour Diesel with Pina Colada undertones. This blend will transport you to a white sand beach with crystal clear waters.



SATIVA



Physical effect: Creative and Energizing



Terpenes: Sour Diesel and Pineapple Coconut



Directions: Remove vape cartridge from packaging. Attach onto a 510 thread battery. Inhale from mouthpiece.



About Our Vapes



Nectar Wellness eliminates the need to choose between quality and price, From the most advanced carts to the purest uncut oil and terpenes we've got you covered.



About Our Cartridge



Our premium ceramic cartridge is created with a quartz/ ceramic blended coil. This industry leading K-Coil technology is made to eliminate the possibility of harmful metals leaching into the oil from cartridge center posts without sacrificing cloud production, flavor translation or aesthetics.



About Our Oil



Our full spectrum oil and naturally derived cannabis terpenes provide a unique and more authentic vape experience. We do not use additives and our products are rigorously tested for any heavy metal contaminants or pesticides with full panel COAs for review.