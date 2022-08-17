SNOW CAP



Indulge in a classic test that is reminiscent of your favorite Mint Chocolate Girl Scout Cookies. Snow Cap is the perfect treat to keep you cool and refreshed.



SATIVA



Physical effect: Silly and Happy



Terpenes: Girl Scout Cookies and Chocolate Mint



Directions: Remove vape cartridge from packaging. Attach onto a 510 thread battery. Inhale from mouthpiece.



About Our Vapes



Nectar Wellness eliminates the need to choose between quality and price, From the most advanced carts to the purest uncut oil and terpenes we've got you covered.



About Our Cartridge



Our premium ceramic cartridge is created with a quartz/ ceramic blended coil. This industry leading K-Coil technology is made to eliminate the possibility of harmful metals leaching into the oil from cartridge center posts without sacrificing cloud production, flavor translation or aesthetics.



About Our Oil



Our full spectrum oil and naturally derived cannabis terpenes provide a unique and more authentic vape experience. We do not use additives and our products are rigorously tested for any heavy metal contaminants or pesticides with full panel COAs for review.