About this product
SUNSET SHERBERT
Enjoy a brilliant, smooth flavor that will transport you to a sun-drenched sky at the end of a long day. Combine that with rich undertones of vanilla, and you've got something truly special. So sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset.
INDICA
Physical effect: Calm and Euphoric
Terpenes: Sunset Sherbert and Orange Vanilla
Directions: Remove vape cartridge from packaging. Attach onto a 510 thread battery. Inhale from mouthpiece.
About Our Vapes
Nectar Wellness eliminates the need to choose between quality and price, From the most advanced carts to the purest uncut oil and terpenes we've got you covered.
About Our Cartridge
Our premium ceramic cartridge is created with a quartz/ ceramic blended coil. This industry leading K-Coil technology is made to eliminate the possibility of harmful metals leaching into the oil from cartridge center posts without sacrificing cloud production, flavor translation or aesthetics.
About Our Oil
Our full spectrum oil and naturally derived cannabis terpenes provide a unique and more authentic vape experience. We do not use additives and our products are rigorously tested for any heavy metal contaminants or pesticides with full panel COAs for review.
Enjoy a brilliant, smooth flavor that will transport you to a sun-drenched sky at the end of a long day. Combine that with rich undertones of vanilla, and you've got something truly special. So sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset.
INDICA
Physical effect: Calm and Euphoric
Terpenes: Sunset Sherbert and Orange Vanilla
Directions: Remove vape cartridge from packaging. Attach onto a 510 thread battery. Inhale from mouthpiece.
About Our Vapes
Nectar Wellness eliminates the need to choose between quality and price, From the most advanced carts to the purest uncut oil and terpenes we've got you covered.
About Our Cartridge
Our premium ceramic cartridge is created with a quartz/ ceramic blended coil. This industry leading K-Coil technology is made to eliminate the possibility of harmful metals leaching into the oil from cartridge center posts without sacrificing cloud production, flavor translation or aesthetics.
About Our Oil
Our full spectrum oil and naturally derived cannabis terpenes provide a unique and more authentic vape experience. We do not use additives and our products are rigorously tested for any heavy metal contaminants or pesticides with full panel COAs for review.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nectar Wellness Company
Our technology brings your cannabis experience to a new level! With our trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the bioavailability (absorption) of natural cannabis compounds which creates an accelerated, longer lasting and smoother experience. We have developed amazing products with top of the line hardware and natural ingredients that always ensure safety and satisfaction. You can count on Nectar Wellness to take your experience a step further, always exceeding your expectations!