Logo for the brand Nektr Extracts

Nektr Extracts

Crown Royal

About this product

Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this live resin for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.
