Logo for the brand Nelson And Company Organics

Nelson And Company Organics

I-95

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

I-95 effects

Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
