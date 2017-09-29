Nelson And Company Organics
I-95
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
I-95 effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!