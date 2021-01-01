About this product
"Neno’s Naturals 500mg CBD freeze roll on is your path to cooling relief. Our roll on gel comes in an easy to use, no mess container. Find your relief today.
– 500mg Premium CBD
– Provides Cooling Relief
– Derived From USA Grown Hemp
– Zero THC
– 3rd Party Lab Tested"
About this brand
Neno's Naturals
Neno’s Naturals is a wellness brand on a mission: To help people, feel great in their bodies, and work towards real and sustainable good in the world.
Neno’s Naturals is the brainchild of Narmin “Neno” Jarrous. Like many advocates, Narmin’s passion comes from her real-life experience: She found that cbd was the safe, gentle, all-natural remedy she’d been searching for.
Now, in addition to offering the finest and most carefully produced cbd products on the market today, the company she founded is determined to connect users of all levels of experience with trustworthy research, education, and guidance.
