About this product
Nepenthe Banana Mango Shatter is a hybrid cross between Banana OG and Blueberry Muffin. This concentrate offers more of a calming effect with aromas of tree fruit.
About this strain
Banana Mango
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company by crossing Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, Banana Mango is a frosty lime green cultivar that makes for an awesome fruity treat. This strain could be called “smoothie” with its tasty banana candy and mango nectar flavor profile. Banana Mango tastes like the tropics and will transport you to a vacation on the beach where it may calm your nerves and settle you down.
Banana Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.