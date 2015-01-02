Loading…
Nepenthe Booberry Yum Yum Live Resin 1g

by Nepenthe Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Nepenthe Booberry Yum Yum Live Resin is a hybrid concentrate. This live resin is great for mornings and afternoons.

Blueberry Yum Yum

Blueberry Yum Yum, also known as "Yum Yum," is a hybrid marijuana strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate. 

83 people told us about effects:
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.