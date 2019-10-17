About this product
Nepenthe Cherry AK-47 Crumble is a hybrid strain derived from Mexican, Thai, Columbian and Afghani varieties. This strain is high in the terpene Myrcene and Caryophyllene. You could expect notes of musk, clove, citrus and skunk. Crumble is a versatile concentrate because it can easily be added into a preroll, on top of a bowl of fresh flower or smoked alone as a dab. Hybrids are often recommended for mornings or afternoons.
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.