Nepenthe Cherry AK-47 Crumble is a hybrid strain derived from Mexican, Thai, Columbian and Afghani varieties. This strain is high in the terpene Myrcene and Caryophyllene. You could expect notes of musk, clove, citrus and skunk. Crumble is a versatile concentrate because it can easily be added into a preroll, on top of a bowl of fresh flower or smoked alone as a dab. Hybrids are often recommended for mornings or afternoons.