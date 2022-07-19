Nepenthe Dantes Fire Live Resin is a hybrid live resin that is a cross with Fire OG. This strain is made from fresh frozen that was locally grown here on the Central Coast of California. The top aromas you could expect when indulging in this strain are cinnamon, hops, chamomile, orange, and pine.
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.
