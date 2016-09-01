Loading…
Nepenthe Frosty Sugar 1g

by Nepenthe Extracts
IndicaTHC 23%CBD
About this product

Nepenthe Frosty Sugar is an indica concentrate with an earthy aroma. Frosty Sugar has sleepy and calming effects that are commonly used for anxiety and depression.

About this strain

Picture of Frosty
Frosty

Frosty, also known as “Frosty OG,” is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred from unknown lineage. The effects of Frosty are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a strong and happy head high. Smoking Frosty will make you feel happy and relaxed. In large doses, Frosty may make you feel sleepy. When enjoying this strain, you may want to pair it with a glass of water because Frosty has a reputation for causing dry mouth. The flavor profile of this strain is earthy and pungent with sweet undertones. According to growers, Frosty flowers into lightly frosted buds with light brown hairs throughout. Reviewers on Leafly.com say Frosty is often used for stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of Frosty is myrcene. The original breeder of this strain is currently unknown.

Frosty effects

Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.