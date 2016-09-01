Frosty, also known as “Frosty OG,” is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred from unknown lineage. The effects of Frosty are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a strong and happy head high. Smoking Frosty will make you feel happy and relaxed. In large doses, Frosty may make you feel sleepy. When enjoying this strain, you may want to pair it with a glass of water because Frosty has a reputation for causing dry mouth. The flavor profile of this strain is earthy and pungent with sweet undertones. According to growers, Frosty flowers into lightly frosted buds with light brown hairs throughout. Reviewers on Leafly.com say Frosty is often used for stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of Frosty is myrcene. The original breeder of this strain is currently unknown.